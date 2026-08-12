YSRCP leaders met Union Ministers over illegal mining at Panchadarla, threatening to raise the issue in Parliament if the sacred hill is not declared a No-Mining Zone. A central team will investigate the site to take action within 10 days.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders declared that the illegal mining at Panchadarla in Anakapalli district will be raised in Parliament if the government fails to issue a permanent Government Order declaring the sacred hill a No-Mining Zone. Rajya Sabha MP Golla Baburao, Araku MP Gumma Thanuja Rani, former Minister Gudivada Amarnath, former MLA Karanam Dharmasri, and Anakapalli district president Boddeti Prasad met Union Ministers and submitted complaints on the mining issue before addressing the media.

YSRCP to Take Issue to National Level

Rajya Sabha MP Golla Baburao stated that coalition leaders were exploiting natural resources and destroying hills and temple surroundings across the erstwhile Visakhapatnam district. He said, "YSRCP would take the issue to the national level and raise the illegal mining in Parliament until Panchadarla receives permanent protection."

Union Ministers Assure Probe

Thanuja Rani stated that Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy and Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were briefed on the situation and had assured that a Central team would examine the mining activity and action would be initiated based on its report within 10 days. She said, "Official inquiries had found that mining and blasting vibrations were affecting the sacred water streams and that nearly two lakh tonnes of gravel had been extracted beyond the approved mining plan."

CBI Inquiry Demanded

Gudivada Amarnath demanded a CBI inquiry into the role of Anakapalli MP CM Ramesh, stating that responsibility could not end with the suspension of lower-level officials. He said, "penalties of nearly Rs 250 crore were due under the rules for the illegal excavation and demanded Ramesh's resignation and a comprehensive probe," the press release stated.

Agitation to Continue

According to the press release, Karanam Dharmasri said the agitation would continue until a permanent No-Mining Zone GO was issued, while Boddeti Prasad said the movement that began in Panchadarla had now reached Delhi and would intensify until action was taken against those responsible.