SGPC member Bhagwant Singh Sialka demands an FIR against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over an alleged viral video, warning of unrest. Mann calls the video a fake political conspiracy, while police arrest two for fabricating a related forensic report.

Calls for Action Against CM Mann Intensify

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member and advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka on Wednesday demanded strict action in connection with the alleged viral video case involving Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, saying that an "FIR should be registered."

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Speaking on the issue with ANI, Sialka said the alleged act could trigger unrest in the state and said such people should not be spared. He further argued that the Governor, as constitutional head, has the authority to intervene, and suggested that the Constitution should be amended if required to address the situation.

"An FIR should be filed against Bhagwant Mann and his associates because what Bhagwant Mann has done is a first-in-history situation that has arisen, and there is no constitutional provision for it. Bhagwant Mann has committed an act that could trigger a civil war and a storm in the state. Such people should not be spared under any circumstances. Since there is no provision in the Constitution, the Governor of the State is responsible. The governor is the constitutional head of the state, and he is above all others, and he can revoke all his powers. As there is no provision in the Constitution, the Constitution should be amended immediately as it is amendable," he said.

His remarks come amid a political and legal row over a purported video allegedly showing the desecration of Sikh Guru images, which has triggered sharp reactions across Punjab's political spectrum.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi also demanded strict action, saying, "The CM should resign, a case should be registered against him, and he should be arrested."

Mann Alleges Political Conspiracy

Earlier in the day, CM Mann claimed that the video in question was fake and part of a political conspiracy against him. In a post on X, Mann accused the BJP, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of colluding to defame him and alleged that forensic labs were being pressured to change their reports.

Mann also claimed that the Opposition was using religion for political gain and said that forensic testing had already been conducted to establish the authenticity of the video. He maintained that the matter should be left to the public to decide.

Police Arrest Two Over Fabricated Forensic Report

The issue escalated further after Gurugram Police registered an FIR and detained two accused in connection with allegations of fabricating a forensic report related to the viral video. According to police officials, the accused--identified as Arun Mahendru and Ankit--allegedly created and circulated a fraudulent report without operating from any recognised laboratory.

Gurugram ACP (Crime) Naveen Sharma said the accused claimed to have received Rs 10 lakh for the task and also indicated the involvement of certain officials from a neighbouring state. Police said the investigation is ongoing and further details will be verified as the probe continues.

Congress and BJP leaders have also attacked the Punjab Chief Minister over the issue, with calls for resignation intensifying as the controversy deepens.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)