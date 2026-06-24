Inspired by PM Modi, BJP National President Nitin Nabin sent four varieties of mangoes to 82 Heads of Missions in New Delhi as a diplomatic gesture of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', sharing India's culture, joy, and sweetness with the world.

BJP's Mango Diplomacy

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', where he spoke about the cultural significance of mangoes, BJP National President Nitin Nabin took the idea beyond India's borders. He sent boxes of mangoes to 82 Heads of Missions in New Delhi, each box carrying a personal note. It wasn't just fruit but India's culture, packed in four flavours.

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Vijay Chouthaiwala, in charge of the Department of Foreign Affairs, the BJP shared this on Twitter, calling it a gesture of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, "The world is one family." Sharing not just a fruit, but joy and sweetness.

Four Flavours of India's Culture

The four varieties of Mangoes sent include Gir Kesar from Gujarat, which is cultivated in the foothills of Girnar. These mangoes are named for their distinctive saffron-colored pulp. They are ideal for pulping and making juice concentrates. Malihabadi Dusseheri from Uttar Pradesh is known for its incredibly thin skin and smooth texture. This variety is traditionally eaten by softening the fruit and sucking the pulp directly from the pit. Banaganapalle from Andhra Pradesh is also known as Benishan or Safeda. It is considered the "King of Mangoes in South India" and is prized for its prolonged shelf life and blemish-free appearance. Banarasi Langda from Uttar Pradesh is unique because it remains deceptively green on the outside even when fully ripe. It is known for its complex, potent aroma and sweet, slightly tangy taste.

PM Modi on India's Mango Heritage

Earlier, PM Modi, on May 31, in his 'Mann ki Baat' programme, talked about different varieties of mangoes in the country and said every region has its own mango, its own flavour. "As soon as summer arrives, another topic of discussion starts in every household, and that is mangoes. Mangoes are a common topic of discussion. There's hardly a home in India where mangoes are not talked about in the summer. Every region... its own mango, its own flavour, its own aroma. Maharashtra and Konkan's Hapus, Alphonso, Gujarat's Kesar, it's the soul of Aamras, Uttar Pradesh's Dussehri, and my Kashi's Langra," he said.

"Incidentally, the Langra mango has a special quality: it often remains green even after ripening. Bihar's Zardalu, whose aroma can be recognised from afar. Chausa, Malda - each name has memories associated with it. Go to South India, and there's Banganapalli, Totapuri, Neelam, Malgova, Bengal's Himsagar, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh's Suvarnarekha. In other words, as the place changes, the mango's appearance, colour, and taste also change," he added.

PM Modi said that the journey of the mango is now reaching the global market from the village. "Today, through 'Mann Ki Baat', I will praise my farmer brothers and sisters involved in mango cultivation. You are not just ordinary farmers. You are very special to the agricultural economy of the country. May you keep shining like this," he said. (ANI)