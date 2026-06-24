Four workers were injured in a suspected furnace incident at a steel plant in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh. A puncture in a 10-ton vessel caused the accident. The workers, who suffered burn injuries and a fracture, are reported to be stable.

Four workers sustained injuries after a suspected furnace-related incident at a steel plant in the Poonjipathra police station area of Raigarh district, officials said on Wednesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Reportedly, a puncture developed in a 10-ton vessel at the plant, leading to the incident. The injured workers suffered burn injuries and were immediately shifted to a private hospital in Raigarh for treatment.

Victims' Condition Stable

Rahul Patel, Director of the Health Department in Raigarh, said three workers suffered around 10 per cent burn injuries, while another sustained a fracture in his hand. He said all four workers are stable and out of danger.

One of the injured workers has been identified as Amaresh Kumar, a resident of Bihar. Patel said the workers reportedly jumped during the incident. However, officials said the exact sequence of events would be established only after a detailed investigation.

Investigation Launched

An inquiry team has been constituted and dispatched to the site to ascertain the cause of the accident. Officials said further action against the plant management would be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

A Naib Tehsildar and senior company officials also visited the hospital following the incident. (ANI)