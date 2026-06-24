The Congress high command has warned Karnataka MLAs and their supporters against lobbying for ministerial posts in the DK Shivakumar cabinet. The party asked them to maintain discipline, stating that decisions will be based on merit, not pressure.

The Congress high command has issued a stern warning to MLAs, seers, and community leaders against lobbying for ministerial posts in the DK Shivakumar-led cabinet, asking them to exercise patience. The directive comes after a surge in demands from various quarters. Over the past few weeks, several community representatives, religious mutts, seers, and followers have been publicly pressing for cabinet berths for their respective MLAs. Multiple delegations have also met senior leaders in Bengaluru and Delhi.

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High Command's Directive on Lobbying

Senior party sources said the high command has conveyed to the MLAs and their supporters not to mount pressure through public protests, mutts, or community groups. They were asked to maintain discipline, as such campaigns can harm the party's image and create unnecessary factionalism.

According to the sources, the cabinet expansion and reshuffle decisions will be taken by the party leadership and Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at an appropriate time.

Protests Trigger Stern Response

The warning follows protests in several districts, including Ballari, where supporters of Kampli MLA JN Ganesh recently staged a march demanding a ministerial post. Similar demands have come from leaders in Shivamogga, Belagavi, and other regions.

A senior AICC functionary said, "The party is aware of the aspirations of all legislators. But decisions will be based on regional balance, social representation, and performance, not pressure tactics."

Cabinet Expansion Details

Following the recent formation of the DK Shivakumar-led ministry on June 3, the party leadership is currently managing expectations as it prepares for a potential second phase of cabinet appointments. Several leaders have expressed hopes of being included in the second round of Karnataka cabinet expansion, including Congress MLAs Saleem Ahmed and Abbayya Prasad.

The current Shivakumar cabinet, following Siddaramaiah's resignation, consists of 14 members, including Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara. The cabinet expansion is expected to be taken up in July, though no official date has been announced.