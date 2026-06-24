Pleasant weather and pre-monsoon showers in Shimla have attracted tourists seeking relief from the heat and pollution of the plains. Visitors from Delhi praised the hill station's clean air, greenery, and refreshing atmosphere.

Pleasant weather and intermittent rainfall in Shimla have attracted a large number of tourists to the hill station, with visitors praising the clean air, greenery and relief from the heat and pollution prevailing in the plains.

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Although the southwest monsoon is expected to reach Himachal Pradesh later than usual, pre-monsoon showers have already brought down temperatures and enhanced the scenic beauty of the region. Rainfall was recorded in Shimla on Wednesday, creating a refreshing atmosphere that was welcomed by tourists, particularly those from Delhi, where residents have been facing high temperatures and poor air quality.

Delhi Tourists Praise Refreshing Atmosphere

Speaking to ANI, Alina, a tourist from Delhi, said the weather in Shimla offered a much-needed break from the harsh conditions in the national capital. "It feels wonderful to be here. Delhi is full of fog, pollution and dust, while Shimla offers a refreshing environment. The heat in Delhi is unbearable, almost touching 50 degrees Celsius. Coming here has been a much-needed break. The cool breeze, pleasant weather and clean surroundings make the experience truly enjoyable. The air quality is excellent, and the environment is far cleaner than what we experience in Delhi."

Another tourist from Delhi, Shailee Mehra, who was visiting Shimla with her family, said the cooler weather had made the trip enjoyable despite occasional rainfall. "We have come from Delhi with our family and are having a wonderful time. The weather is beautiful and much cooler compared to Delhi, where the heat is intense. Although rain has limited some sightseeing, we are enjoying every moment. There is no pollution or dust here, and everything feels clean and fresh. We are very happy to be in Shimla."

Deepak Mehra, a lawyer from Delhi, said the difference in climate and air quality between Delhi and Shimla was striking. "It is totally different from Delhi. I am a lawyer by profession, and since the holidays are on, we decided to visit Himachal Pradesh with our family. The air quality here is excellent, and the weather is amazing. It is worth coming to Shimla. I would encourage everyone to visit the mountains. It is June, yet I am wearing a jacket, which would be unthinkable in Delhi at this time of the year. The experience is wonderful."

Another visitor, Shreya, said the rainfall had added to the charm of the hill station. "It has been a wonderful experience. Initially, I was a little worried about the rain, but once we started exploring, the weather felt absolutely pleasant. The greenery, forests and fresh air make this place special. The air quality is very good, and Shimla is an ideal destination for spending holidays in a peaceful environment."

With cool temperatures, lush green landscapes and improved air quality following recent showers, Shimla continues to attract tourists seeking respite from the summer heat and pollution in the plains. Local tourism stakeholders are hopeful that the favourable weather conditions will further boost tourist arrivals in the coming weeks. (ANI)