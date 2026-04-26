A young man in Rajasthan's Alwar district got his head stuck inside a metal milk can while attempting to film a social media reel. Locals performed a perilous rescue, cutting the can off with a grinder, an incident which has since gone viral and sparked criticism about the dangers of seeking online fame.

A social media stunt went awry for a young man in Rajasthan's Alwar district, trapping his head inside a metal milk can and necessitating a perilous rescue procedure. The incident took place in Madhogarh village under the Akbarpur police station area. The youth, identified as Kaluram, was reportedly on his way to sell wheat when the mishap occurred. Local authorities said that he was carrying a 15-liter milk container, which he put over his head in an effort to film a reel and protect himself from the heat. Shortly after, he was trapped as the container became firmly wedged.

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Kaluram kept trying, but he was unable to break free. He warned the locals as things became tense, and they hurried to help him. Locals rushed him to a neighbouring hardware store where the metal can was broken apart using a grinder machine as there was no quick fix.

Premaram, a spokesperson of Madhogarh Sarpanch, stated that the can's weight of around ten kilos made matters more challenging. Kaluram had attempted to take it off himself while riding a motorbike, but was unsuccessful. To avoid hurting him, the locals eventually turned to a temporary solution, delicately cutting through the container.

Because the container was securely fastened over his head and any slip could have resulted in terrible injury, the rescue procedure was done carefully. The young person was clearly shaken during the procedure, according to eyewitnesses.

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Onlookers captured the scene on camera during the rescue, and it has since gone popular on social media. The video has received a lot of attention, and many people are worried about the dangers of doing stunts for internet material.

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The viral video has also triggered sharp reactions on social media, with users criticising what they see as reckless actions. Some questioned whether such risks are increasingly being taken for online visibility, while others called it a worrying sign of people endangering themselves for momentary attention.