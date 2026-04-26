A touching video of a son, Eddie Lou, enthusiastically cheering for his mother at her Harvard University graduation has gone viral. The clip captures his loud applause and proud reaction as she receives her degree, a moment that has deeply moved social media users and sparked widespread emotional responses.

Social media users have been moved by a touching video of a youngster enthusiastically supporting his mother at her Harvard University graduation ceremony. Eddie Lou posted the video on Instagram, where he can be seen sitting in the crowd when his mother crosses the stage to get her degree. Lou gets up from his chair and lets out loud applause as soon as his mother gets her degree, clearly excited and proud of the occasion. His emotional response soon emerged as the video's high point. The clip was shared with a simple caption that read, “My throat hurts.”

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How Did Social Media React?

Viewers have responded to the video in a variety of ways, with many commending the son for publicly honouring his mother's accomplishment. According to a number of users, the occasion represented years of dedication, selflessness, and familial support in addition to academic achievement.

One user wrote, “This is the kind of love every mother deserves.” Another said, “You can hear the pride in his voice. This made me emotional.” A third user commented, “She must have worked so hard for this moment, and his reaction says everything.” Another added, “This is beautiful. A child cheering for his mother’s dreams is so powerful.”

Many others said the video reminded them of their own parents and the sacrifices they make for their families. “This is not just a graduation. This is a full-circle moment,” one user wrote. “Mothers spend their lives clapping for their children. Today, her son clapped for her,” another shared.