Congress workers held prayers and celebrations in Kanakapura for CM-designate DK Shivakumar ahead of his swearing-in. He is scheduled to take oath as Karnataka CM at 4 pm, following the resignation of outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Congress workers held special prayers for CM-designate DK Shivakumar on Wednesday ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. In Shivakumar's Kanakapura Assembly constituency, banners, posters and large cutouts congratulating the senior Congress leader were put up around his residence as party supporters gathered to celebrate the occasion.

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Shivakumar is scheduled to take oath as the Chief Minister at 4 pm at the Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru. The swearing-in ceremony comes after the Congress leadership finalised the transition following the resignation of outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

New Cabinet Formation

Amid the celebrations, Congress leaders indicated that the formation of the new cabinet would take place in phases. Congress MLA TB Jayachandra said the party high command had finalised the schedule for the induction of ministers, with the first batch expected to take oath alongside Shivakumar. "The high command has finalised that DK Shivakumar will take over as the CM. I am told that the first batch of ministers is likely to take the oath with the Chief Minister. With the Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha elections continuing until June 18, a second batch of cabinet formation is likely only after that," Jayachandra told ANI.

Congress MP Prabha Mallikarjun expressed optimism ahead of the ceremony and said party leaders were eagerly awaiting the moment when Shivakumar would formally assume office along with the first set of ministers.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Basvaraj Rayareddi said no final decision had been taken regarding ministerial portfolios and stressed that seniority alone would not determine cabinet positions. According to him, the party leadership would consider multiple factors before finalising the ministerial lineup.

On Tuesday, Shivakumar dismissed media speculation surrounding cabinet appointments and said the Congress high command would release the official list of ministers before the ceremony.

High-Command Finalises Appointments

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi held a key meeting in Delhi with Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah to finalise cabinet appointments, Rajya Sabha nominations and organisational matters ahead of the leadership transition in Karnataka. (ANI)