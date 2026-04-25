A viral video from Koyilandy in Kerala shows a scooty rider being hit by a Mahindra pickup truck while talking on his phone. The man had stopped his scooter on the road instead of moving fully to the side. He was wearing helmet and escaped serious injury. The clip has sparked a heated online debate, with many blaming the rider for blocking traffic.

A road accident caught on camera in Kerala has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly happened near 20th Mile Nandi Masjid in Koyilandy. A man on a scooty was struck by a Mahindra pickup truck while he was using his mobile phone. Fortunately, he was wearing a helmet and did not appear to suffer serious injuries.

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What the video shows

The clip shows the rider stopped on the road while talking on his phone. He was not fully off the road. Instead, his scooty was partly blocking one lane.

A wide shoulder was available beside the road, but he remained on the carriageway. Moments later, a Mahindra pickup approached from behind and brushed against the scooter, knocking the rider to the ground.

Bystanders quickly ran over and helped him get back on his feet.

Social media reacts strongly

The video has triggered a huge response online. Many users criticised the rider for stopping in the middle of a busy road.

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They pointed out that there was plenty of space on the roadside where he could have parked safely before using his phone.

Several people said the incident was a hard but important lesson in road safety.

Questions raised about the pickup driver

While most users blamed the rider, some also questioned the pickup driver's actions. A few viewers felt the truck had enough room to avoid hitting the scooter.

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Others suggested the driver may also have been distracted. However, the exact circumstances are not clear from the video alone.

The incident highlights a common mistake made by many road users. Stopping on the road, even for a short phone call, can be dangerous.

Drivers and riders should always move completely off the road before checking their phones or taking calls.

A few seconds of carelessness can lead to a serious accident.