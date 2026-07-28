The CWC in Amroha found that a viral video of three sisters marrying one man was a staged prank. The girls admitted creating the clip for social media views and regretted the confusion, clarifying that no actual marriage took place.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Amroha, has concluded that the widely circulated video showing three sisters allegedly marrying the same man was a staged social media prank and not a real marriage.

CWC Chairman Akhilesh Bhardwaj said the three young girls appeared before the committee and admitted that the video had been created only to gain popularity and attract views on social media. He said the inquiry was initiated after concerns were raised that one of the girls featured in the viral video might be a minor.

Prank for Social Media Popularity

During the proceedings, the girls clarified that no marriage had actually taken place and that the claims made in the video were false. Presenting their version before the committee, the three girls said they regularly create social media content and had shot the video on July 17 purely for entertainment. They said the clip unexpectedly went viral, following which they faced widespread trolling. Under public pressure, they initially claimed that the marriage was genuine but later decided to disclose the truth.

The girls also expressed regret over the incident, saying they should not have allowed the prank to continue for so long. They admitted they should have clarified from the very beginning that the video was fictional and apologised for the confusion it created.

Following their statements, the CWC confirmed that the "one groom, three brides" marriage story was entirely fabricated for social media and that no such marriage had taken place.