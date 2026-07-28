An American woman living in India, Macy Gonsalvez, shared five things she finds surprising about life in the country. Her observations on pregnancy laws, late-night culture, water heaters, quick deliveries and affordable domestic help sparked a discussion online.

An American woman living in India has sparked an online conversation after sharing five aspects of life in the country that she finds surprising. Macy Gonsalvez, who regularly shares her experiences of living in India on social media, posted an Instagram video highlighting what she described as some of the "craziest things" she has experienced since moving to the country.

Her observations, ranging from pregnancy laws and late-night social culture to household conveniences and affordable services, quickly gained attention online. While some users agreed with her views, others shared additional aspects of life in India that they believe make the country unique.

Pregnancy Law And Late-Night Culture Surprise Her

In the video, Gonsalvez's first observation was about India's law that prohibits parents from knowing the sex of a baby before birth. She explained that this was one of the biggest differences she noticed after moving to India.

"When you are pregnant, you are legally not able to find out the gender of your baby until it is born," she said.

She also spoke about India's late-night social culture, saying that social gatherings often begin much later compared to what she was used to.

"If you wanna hang out with somebody, it is not happening before 8:30 or 9 o'clock at night. And as somebody who likes to be in bed by 9:30 herself, this was a major adjustment for me when I first moved," she said.

Water Heaters And Quick Deliveries Impress Her

Another point she highlighted was the use of water heaters in some Indian households. Showing a switch connected to a water heater, Gonsalvez explained that she has to remember to switch it on 10 to 15 minutes before taking a shower to ensure hot water is available.

She also praised India's fast delivery services, saying that several products and food items can reach customers' doorsteps within minutes.

"It doesn't matter if it's groceries or what restaurant you're ordering from. It is amazing," she said.

Affordable Domestic Help Becomes A Major Convenience

Gonsalvez's final observation focused on the availability and affordability of domestic help in India. She described household assistance as one of the major conveniences many families experience.

"It is not uncommon at all to have a maid and a cook who come to your house every day and cook and clean for you," she said.

She added that some households also employ full-time staff, including nannies, to assist with daily responsibilities.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Gonsalvez wrote: "#5 would send my grandmother to an early grave," referring to one of the points she mentioned.

Social Media Users Share Their Views

The video received a wide range of reactions from social media users, with many sharing their own experiences of life in India.

One user commented: "My favorite part is everyone always gets together to watch the sunset. Daily. Together like a whole city together."

Second user commented: "You are mistaken. The best part of living in India is THE EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE HEALTHCARE / MEDICAL CARE."

Third user commented: "As an indian living in the US, I’m missing these things."