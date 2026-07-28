Heavy rains in Rudraprayag have pushed Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers above warning levels, prompting a high alert. The Char Dham Yatra is suspended due to landslides, and a bridge on the Dehradun-Paonta Sahib Highway has partially collapsed.

Amid continuous heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, the water levels of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers have risen above the warning mark, prompting the district administration to issue a high alert and direct officials to remain on maximum vigilance.

Authorities have advised residents living along the riverbanks to shift to safer locations if required and instructed all concerned departments to remain prepared to deal with any possible natural disaster.

In view of the India Meteorological Department's weather alert, the district administration has instructed all officials to maintain heightened vigilance across their respective areas. The administration has also directed all concerned departments to remain fully prepared to deal with any potential natural disaster and ensure that relief and rescue teams are on standby with all necessary resources.

Official Response and Ground Situation

Elaborating on the ground situation, Vinod Kumar Suman, Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, stated that prior preparations were made following early orange alerts. He said, "An 'orange alert' had already been issued for certain districts, indicating a likelihood of heavy rainfall, so the districts were forewarned. We had made prior preparations, and appropriate measures are being taken at all necessary locations."

Infrastructural Impacts

Providing an update on infrastructural impacts, Vinod Kumar Suman said, "The rainfall has caused some minor damage; for instance, debris has accumulated near Kanchan Nala close to Badrinath, and debris has also been reported near Guptkashi, leading to road closures. In Dehradun, waterlogging has been reported in two or three places, and debris accumulation has occurred in a couple of spots."

"The situation remains normal everywhere. One bridge has suffered slight damage near Ninda ki Chowki. All districts remain on alert and are maintaining constant vigilance; the situation is under control. Rain is expected to continue until this afternoon, and rainfall will persist across the state for the next three days," Vinod Kumar Suman said.

Bridge Collapse in Dehradun

Meanwhile, Continuous heavy rainfall since Monday night caused a portion of the newly constructed bridge to collapse between Prem Nagar and Nanda Ki Chowki on the Dehradun-Paonta Sahib Highway, disrupting traffic movement.

Authorities Assure Quick Reopening

Speaking to ANI, Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said the road would be reopened for traffic within the next three to four hours. "The road is being opened for traffic within the next three to four hours. The structural design of the bridge is completely safe. Appropriate further actions regarding this matter will be taken later, but our priority right now is opening the road," Chauhan said.

Char Dham Yatra Suspended

On the other hand, the Char Dham Yatra has been suspended for Tuesday and Wednesday in view of passenger safety, as pilgrimage routes have been blocked at several places due to landslides and a heavy rainfall alert.

The Garhwal Divisional Commissioner said the yatra will resume once weather conditions improve and the routes are cleared and declared safe for pilgrims. (ANI)