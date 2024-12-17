Viral Video: Noida Authority CEO imposes 20-minute 'stand up' punishment on staff; here's why (WATCH)

In an unprecedented move, Lokesh M, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Noida Authority, ordered the staff of the residential plot department to stand for 20 minutes while attending to visitors as punishment for failing to address concerns of people visiting the office for property-related work.

The incident occurred after the CEO observed through CCTV footage that a staff member was not attending to a senior citizen who had been standing for over an hour without assistance. The senior citizen had come to resolve an issue related to property transfer, but the staff's negligence led to a delay in addressing his grievances.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh: After Sambhal, now 250-year-old Shiv temple closed for 40 years found in Varanasi (WATCH)

“I noticed through CCTV that one of our staff members was sitting idle, without bothering to attend to the visitors properly. I saw a senior citizen standing for over an hour and the staff was not addressing his grievances. I sent a message asking him to tend to the issue without delay. But still the senior citizen remained standing as the staff wasn’t resolving the issue related to property transfer. I visited this section and directed the entire staff to stand for 20 minutes while attending to the visitors,” said Lokesh M, CEO of the Noida Authority.

The action was taken as a part of Lokesh M's ongoing efforts to ensure accountability and professionalism among the authority’s staff. An estimated 1,000 visitors visit the Sector 6 office daily, many of whom often complain about the erratic behavior and unresponsiveness of the staff.

Also read: Caught on camera: Car driven by 17-year-old drags man, his grandson under it in Delhi (WATCH)

In response to the incident, NP Singh, President of the Gautam Budh Nagar District Development Residents’ Welfare Association, suggested that the Noida Authority should focus on improving staff behavior and communication skills. "The Noida authority must train its staff in behavioral skills to improve their communication so that they handle visitors politely and address the grievances in a more professional manner," he said.

The Noida Authority has been under scrutiny recently due to recurring complaints from residents about poor customer service and unprofessional conduct by employees. CEO Lokesh M has installed CCTV cameras in all departments and public spaces within the office building, setting up a control room in his chamber to monitor activities and ensure that issues are addressed promptly.

Latest Videos