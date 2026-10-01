Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised PM Modi's telephonic conversation with Donald Trump, questioning if concerns on US pressure over Russia oil imports, visa issues for Indians, and US engagement with Pakistan were raised by the Prime Minister.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday questioned the issues discussed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump, raising concerns over matters including US actions on India’s oil imports from Russia, visa-related issues and Washington’s engagement with Pakistan.

In a post on X, Ramesh said the Prime Minister’s account of his conversation with Trump was “eloquent by its silence” on key issues concerning India-US relations.

Congress questions PM's 'silence' on key issues

“The PM’s account of his conversation earlier this evening with his good friend Donaldbhai is eloquent by its silence on key issues agitating the people of India on India-US relations. Three big questions remain unaddressed,” Ramesh said.

Listing his questions, the Congress leader asked, “Did the PM convey the nation’s concerns at the way the US has unfairly targeted India for buying oil from Russia and for its economic relationship with Iran? Did the PM convey the nation’s concerns on the way the US has targeted Indian professionals and students on visa issues?” he said.

The PM’s account of his conversation earlier this evening with his good friend Donaldbhai is eloquent by its silence on key issues agitating the people of India on India-US relations. Three big questions remain unaddressed. 1.⁠ ⁠Did the PM convey the nation’s concerns at the… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 30, 2026

The Congress leader further questioned whether India’s concerns regarding US engagement with Pakistan were discussed. “Did the PM express the nation’s concerns on the way the US President himself and others have embraced Pakistan even though it had orchestrated the April 22, 2025 terror attacks in Pahalgam?” Ramesh added.

He also criticised what he described as the PM’s approach towards his relationship with the US President. “The PM keeps appeasing his good friend, UPI being a recent example. That is perhaps what is meant by his saying that he had a ‘productive’ conversation,” Ramesh said.

PMO says leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump, during which the two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across sectors including trade, defence, energy and critical technologies.

A PMO release said that the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and agreed to maintain close engagement to deepen cooperation for the benefit of the people of both countries.

“The two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas of mutual interest,” the release said.

(ANI)