BJP National President Nitin Nabin, along with CMs Yogi Adityanath and Himanta Biswa Sarma, will address a massive public meeting in Varanasi on Oct 7. The event, targeting 50,000 people, marks the conclusion of the Seva Sankalp Bike Yatra.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin will address a massive public meeting in Varanasi on October 7. The public meeting is proposed to be held at the Jagatpur Inter College grounds in Jagatpur, Rohaniya, Uttar Pradesh. The BJP has set a target of gathering 50,000 people for the event, it said.

Along with Nabin, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and BJP State President Pankaj Choudhary will also address the gathering.

Preparations Intensify for Public Meeting

The BJP's regional, district, and metropolitan units have intensified preparations for the national president's public meeting. At a meeting held at the Circuit House on Wednesday, BJP National Minister and State Co-In-charge Jagdish Patel provided information about the public meeting's preparations. He stated that the "Seva Sankalp Bike Yatra," which began on September 17 from Vadnagar, the birthplace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will conclude on October 7 in Varanasi. A large public meeting for Nabin has been organised in Jagatpur to mark this occasion.

Bike Yatra Finale in Varanasi

Addressing the meeting, State Minister (Independent Charge) JPS Rathore stated that 500 bike riders departing from Vadnagar will arrive in Varanasi on October 7th. They will receive a grand welcome at Namo Ghat. According to Rathore, all 500 passengers of the Seva Sankalp Bike Yatra will visit the Namo Book Festival at Namo Ghat. Over 450 books written on Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be displayed there Afterwards, all passengers will arrive at Lalita Ghat by cruise and perform Jalabhishek of Baba Vishwanath with the water they brought with them. They will then attend Nitin Nabin's public meeting in Jagatpur.

Party Cadre Mobilised

BJP State General Secretary Dilip Patel urged party workers to immediately begin preparations for the public meeting. He urged those assigned responsibilities to make the event a success and to begin work immediately.

Regional President Ashok Chaurasia stated that meetings of district and metropolitan officials will be held on October 1 regarding preparations for the public meeting. Meetings of fronts, cells, departments, and divisions will be held on October 2, 3, and 4.

The meeting was conducted by Area President Ashok Chaurasia, and the vote of thanks was given by Metropolitan President Pradeep Agrahari. (ANI)