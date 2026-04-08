A viral video shows a motorcyclist working on a laptop late at night, becoming a symbol of a relentless hustle culture. The video has sparked a debate on social media about the unrealistic work expectations that lead people to work during their commutes, with many users sharing similar experiences.

While the majority of the city slept, one motorcyclist took "mobile office" to a whole new level. At 12:15 a.m., a popular video showed him sitting on his motorbike and working on a laptop. The flashing screen against the nighttime sky has become a disturbing icon of the never-ending hustling society. It has also prompted debate about the unrealistic expectations that often drive people to work on their daily or nightly travels.

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“Raat ke 12 baje bike pe romance nahi, Laptop ke saath finance chal raha hai,” the caption of the video, posted on Instagram, reads.

Watch Viral Video

How Did Social Media React?

A person wrote, "Indian corporate world." Another remembered, "Last week, this was my situation." A third said, "Bhai ghar jake so ja (brother, go home and sleep)." Many people responded to the video with emoticons.

Although this video has gone popular, it is not the first time such images of individuals working while commuting have appeared on social media. Another video shows a lady working on a laptop while riding pillion, sparking concerns that such a situation may soon become deadly.

There have also been photos and films showing individuals working while celebrating significant milestones, such as weddings.