A man in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area was allegedly burned alive by his wife and mother-in-law, who have since been arrested. According to a witness, the victim gave a dying declaration implicating the two women and alleging his wife was having an affair. An investigation into the murder is currently underway.

A man was allegedly burned alive and killed by his wife and mother-in-law in the Jahangirpuri police station area of ​​the North West district in Delhi, said the police. According to officials cited by news agency ANI, the mother-daughter pair was arrested and an inquiry was started. The owner of the home where the event occurred claims that about 8:30 p.m., a fire started inside their rental unit.

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“Last night at 8:30 P.M., when news of a fire broke out, my husband, my mother-in-law, and I were inside the house; we initially assumed the fire had started somewhere outside or that a short circuit had occurred. Subsequently, people gathered at our doorstep and informed us that the fire was actually inside our own home", she said, as quoted by ANI.

The home's owner disclosed that he saw the victim, covered in flames, coming down the stairs. She said that his body was badly scorched and that he was nude. “He then fell down the staircase, landed at the bottom, and lied there; he was completely naked, and his entire body was severely burnt. After lying there for about 10 minutes, he gave a statement".

She remembered the man claiming that, with the assistance of two or three other people, his mother-in-law and wife had lit him on fire.

“We called the SHO because, at that moment, we were unable to get through to the emergency helpline (112)… We also called for an ambulance… An officer arrived from the police station and recorded the young man’s statement on his phone; in it, the victim alleged that his wife and mother-in-law had set him on fire, and that they had also enlisted the help of 2-3 other individuals. He also made certain allegations regarding an affair, claiming that his wife was involved with 2-3 other men…" she said, according to ANI.

“No one from his family came forward. The police arrived later; they took his statement and transported him away in the ambulance. Later, we learned that he had passed away…"

An additional investigation into the issue is still ongoing. We're waiting for more information.