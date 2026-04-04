A user named Kritartha found his housekeeper, Jyoti, crying on her birthday while missing her late parents. To cheer her up, he and his friends threw her a surprise birthday party, a simple yet heartfelt gesture captured in a video that has since gone viral on Instagram.

A heartwarming video published on Instagram has impacted many viewers, depicting a simple yet heartfelt birthday party for a housekeeper. The video, submitted by a user named Kritartha, depicts a poignant moment that has gone viral online. According to Kritartha, the event began quietly and unexpectedly at home. He claimed he discovered Jyoti, whom he lovingly refers to as "Didi," weeping in the kitchen. When he enquired what happened, she answered that if her mother were still alive today, she would adore her, and that it was her birthday.

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He went on to say that Jyoti had lost both of her parents at a young age, which added to the emotional impact of the situation. It was impossible to undo her history, so Kritartha and his friends decided to make her feel special by celebrating her birthday together. As shown in the video, the group prepared a cake and enjoyed a modest party. During the celebration, Jyoti made a move that drew many people's attention. Kritarth claimed she even offered them Rs 500 to order whatever they wanted and throw a party, but they declined.

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Social Media Reactions

Many people were moved by the video's simplicity and loving spirit. One user said, "That smile defines everything."

Another person mentioned the "premium side of Instagram."

"That smile on her face," said a third user. One comment read, “We need more people like you, small gestures can mean everything.” Yet another user shared, “I could not hold back my tears watching this, truly wholesome.”

One user wrote, “This is what humanity looks like in its purest form.” Another commented, “She deserves all the love in the world, this made me emotional.”