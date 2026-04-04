A video from a Noida-based company, Curious Media, went viral showing employees' astonished and amused reactions to a surprise Goa trip announcement. The staff's disbelief, coming so soon after another vacation, captured the internet's attention, prompting a wave of humorous comments from users wanting to work there.

A video of employees responding with astonishment to a Goa trip announcement went viral on the internet. In the video, a staff member gathers everyone and says, "Guys, ek announcement hai, sab suno," before disclosing that a 5- or 6-day vacation to Goa is planned. It is followed by an unexpected response, as employees begin to discuss among themselves, apparently taken aback.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Curious Media, based in Noida, uploaded a video of personnel expressing amused and somewhat astonished replies. Some are heard stating they are already "very excited" because they just came from a recent vacation and another one is planned so soon.

Watch Viral Video

How Did Social Media React?

The candid moment struck a chord online, with many viewers finding the situation both surprising and funny. Unlike regular office announcements that provide routine information, this one stuck out due to the unexpected Goa vacation announcement.

Rather than loud shouts, the employees' attitude is one of disbelief mixed with humour. Their looks and side chats indicate that they are still analysing the idea.

The video has since gone viral, eliciting a flood of responses on social media. Several people joked about wanting to work at such a facility, with one writing, "Vacancy hai kya?"

A second user said, “Aesa hai to graphic designer ki zarurat hoto btana.” A third user said, "I can join as an intern for the trip."

The fourth user wrote, “Dream boss and company found.” "Please send me the HR mail ID as soon as possible," another person added. While most workplace announcements focus on objectives, deadlines, or routine updates, this video catches an unexpected moment.