A group of delivery drivers from platforms like Zomato, Swiggy, and Zepto created a viral Instagram video styled like a Power Rangers opener. The video, featuring the 'Rider Rangers,' gained widespread attention for its creative execution and nostalgic feel.

A group of delivery drivers collaborated to produce a full-fledged Power Rangers-style opener, and the internet (and brands) loved it. The Local guy account published a video on Instagram of five delivery partners lined up on their bikes at night, each representing a different platform: Zomato, Milk Basket, Swiggy, Zepto, and Blinkit.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In the video, the bikers take turns stepping forward with theatrical flair, striking postures, and introducing themselves one by one, similar to the Power Rangers' legendary roll call. Each rider's moment is matched with stylised transitions and rapid edits, giving the film the perfect sensation of a superhero squad coming together.

From roaring engines to coordinated gestures, the sequence progresses like a genuine entrance scene, culminating in the gang sitting firmly on their bikes, totally embracing the "Rider Rangers" motif. The video stood out even more since it closely resembled the nostalgic tone of the original Power Rangers premieres, right down to the dramatic pace and overblown introductions.

Watch Viral Video

Social Media Reacts

The internet rapidly caught on, but not only did viewers respond. Several of the firms featured in the video joined the fun in the comments area, resulting in an unexpected crossover moment.

Blinkit said, “Rangers assemble.” Milk Basket continued, "Saare Rangers ek sath aa gaye (All Rangers have come together)!"

Swiggy responded with, "The real power rangers."

The brand reactions not only intensified the video's enjoyment, but also added to its whimsical tone, making it feel like a rare occasion when competitors shared the stage. Users in the comments section were equally entertained.

"Power Rangers Delivery Force," one user said. Another person commented, "These guys are such heroes, bless them for their work," emphasising how the film also touched a deeper chord, identifying delivery workers as daily heroes.