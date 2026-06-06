Hooghly police arrested TMC leader Ramesh Patra, a close aide to an ex-minister, for allegedly defrauding a businessman of Rs 29 lakh. Patra promised government benefits, failed to deliver, and then issued death threats to the complainant.

Hooghly's Jangipara Police have achieved another major success in their anti-corruption drive. Officers arrested (Trinamool Congress) TMC leader Ramesh Patra, accused of allegedly misappropriating a large sum of money through fraud and intimidation.

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The Allegations

According to police sources, Tanmay Barui, a resident of the Paspur area under the jurisdiction of Jangipara Police Station, filed a written complaint. He stated that while engaged in business activities with the 'Adra-Bilaspur Cooperative Agricultural Development Society Limited,' a TMC leader named Ramesh Patra, known to be close to former transport minister Snehashish Chakraborty, promised to secure various government and administrative benefits for him by leveraging the names of influential political figures.

The complaint alleges that, based on these promises, Ramesh Patra collected approximately Rs 16 lakh via online transfers and another Rs 13 lakh in cash in multiple instalments.

It is also noted that Ramesh Patra had previously served as the treasurer for former Jangipara MLA Snehasis Chakraborty. However, after failing to deliver the promised benefits, he allegedly began threatening the complainant with death.

Police Action and Investigation

Following the complaint, Jangipara Police registered a case under relevant sections and initiated an investigation. Upon finding preliminary evidence to substantiate the allegations, the police arrested Ramesh Patra.

A detailed investigation is underway, and the police are examining whether any other influential political leaders are involved in the fraud. (ANI)