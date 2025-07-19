Heavy rainfall in Ajmer caused severe flooding near the Dargah, sweeping away a man. A hotel worker bravely rescued the man from the powerful current, a moment captured in a viral video.

Heavy rain lashed Ajmer, leading to severe waterlogging at several places. The small pathways surrounding the shrine were flooded by the rain, becoming swift-moving torrents. A possibly fatal occurrence occurred in one such location outside the Nizam Gate of the Dargah when a man lost his balance and was almost carried away by the powerful river.

Videos going viral online show vehicles and even people being swept away in water. A tourist is seen being carried away by strong floodwaters in the region while holding a water bottle in a video that is becoming viral online.

What followed was a striking demonstration of courage and foresight. Without hesitation, a worker from the adjacent hotel sprung into action. He was able to reach the struggling pilgrim and drag him to safety by fighting the powerful stream. His prompt and courageous action probably saved the man's life, transforming a potentially terrible event into a heroic and hopeful moment.

Rapidly flowing water can be seen rushing through the landscape in the video, which depicts extreme flooding. A number of onlookers rush to help, but the river is too powerful to overpower their attempts.

Due to the ongoing rain, a number of Ajmer's roads are still under water, seriously disrupting the city.

Heavy Rainfall in Rajasthan

Many regions of Rajasthan saw mild to moderate rainfall over the course of the last day, while isolated sections experienced strong to extremely heavy rains, according to sources. With 166 mm of rain, Sangod in Kota district had the most. Jaisalmer reported the greatest maximum temperature at 39.1 degrees Celsius, while Sirohi AWS recorded the lowest at 20.9 degrees Celsius.

A depression system has moved into Rajasthan, according to the IMD, and is the cause of the current period of intense rainfall. However, as the system weakens and starts to leave the area, rainfall activity is expected to decrease over Rajasthan starting on July 20.