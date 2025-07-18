A viral Coldplay concert video has landed Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his HR chief in controversy after a ‘kiss cam’ moment. Chris Martin’s onstage joke triggered online backlash and revived questions about office romance boundaries.

During a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Boston on July 16, two top executives from tech company Astronomer were caught on the stadium's 'kiss cam'. The camera focused on CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot. As the two stood closely together and smiled awkwardly, Coldplay's singer Chris Martin said something that set the internet on fire:

"Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy."

That joke, meant to be funny, became a turning point. People started asking if the two executives were more than just coworkers. The video spread fast across TikTok, Reddit, Twitter, Instagram and even LinkedIn. Many called it 'ColdplayGate'.

1. Video spreads quickly and gets over 106 million views

The short clip of the kiss cam moment spread like wildfire. It was shared and reshared across platforms. It sparked heated debates and funny memes, many of them using Coldplay song lyrics to mock the situation.

2. CEO's wife gets dragged into the drama

Soon, people online started talking about Andy Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron. Many users left messages on her Facebook account, calling her a victim. She quietly removed “Byron” from her name and later deleted her account.

3. Viewers spot another employee in the video

Some online users noticed another Astronomer employee in the background: Alyssa Stoddard. She had recently been promoted by Kristin Cabot. People began asking questions about favoritism and personal ties in the company's top team.

4. Allegations of toxic Astronomer workplace resurface

This isn't the first time Astronomer has faced criticism. Several former employees began posting again. One said Byron was ‘sales-obsessed’ and created a high-pressure environment. Others described the leadership as arrogant and unprofessional.

5. CEO deletes LinkedIn profile after backlash

As the criticism grew, Byron first disabled comments on his LinkedIn posts. Then he deleted his entire profile. Still, screenshots of the mean comments and Coldplay jokes are circulating online.

6. No response from the company so far

Astronomer has not made any public statement. The company also turned off comments on its social media pages. Many people believe that this silence is making the situation worse.

7. Chris Martin’s joke adds to the pressure

Chris Martin's joke was meant to be funny, but it added fuel to the fire. Later, Coldplay’s official social media page even joked about creating 'camera-free sections' for people with 'sidepieces'. That made things worse for Byron and Cabot.

8. Internet users dig into personal details

People online started digging into Cabot's personal life. They found she also uses the name Kristin Thornby and might be married to someone else. Meanwhile, Byron is confirmed to be married with two children and lives near the concert venue.

9. Company cofounder and Elon Musk join the noise

Elon Musk responded with a laughing emoji to a fake apology post about the incident. Even Astronomer's cofounder, Ry Walker, stepped in to say he left the company in 2022 and had nothing to do with the current leadership.

10. Company's image takes a hit

All of this is hurting Astronomer's reputation. Many now question the company's values and leadership. With no response from the board or executives, the future of both Byron and Cabot at the company is unclear.

What this means for other companies

This incident has sparked a bigger conversation about office romance, company culture and how leaders should behave in public. One awkward moment at a concert turned into a full-blown crisis. It shows how fast things can spiral in the digital age and why companies need clear rules, fast communication and responsible leadership.