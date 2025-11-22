- Home
2026 Holidays: Students and employees are in for a treat in the upcoming year 2026 with a ton of holidays. The central government has announced the number of days off for the year. The full holiday list is right here...
Image Credit : Gemini AI
Holidays Galore in 2026
The 2026 holiday list is out! With about 49 days off, you can plan your year for family time and travel. Check the full calendar on the official government website.
Image Credit : Getty
January, February Holidays
Start the year with holidays like New Year's Day, Makar Sankranti, and Republic Day in January. February brings Maha Shivaratri and other important days off.
Image Credit : Freepik
March, April Holidays
March is packed with festivals like Holi, Ugadi, and Eid-ul-Fitr. April follows with Good Friday, Easter, and Vaisakhi, offering plenty of days to celebrate.
Image Credit : Getty
May, June, July Holidays
Enjoy mid-year breaks with Buddha Purnima in May, Bakrid and Muharram in June, and the grand Rath Yatra in July. Plan your summer getaways around these holidays.
Image Credit : AI / ChatGPT Image
August, September, October Holidays
The festive season kicks off with Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan in August, Ganesh Chaturthi in September, and major holidays like Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra in October.
Image Credit : stockPhoto
November, December Holidays
End the year on a festive note with Diwali, the festival of lights, in November. December brings the joy of Christmas, wrapping up the year with celebrations.
