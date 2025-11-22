- Home
- India
Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone forming in Bay of Bengal? Alert for next 3 hours! Heavy Rain in 11 districts!
A low-pressure area is forming in the southeast Bay of Bengal due to an upper atmospheric circulation over the South Andaman Sea. A heavy rain warning has been issued as it may intensify into a depression and move west-northwest.
A cyclonic circulation over the South Andaman Sea is forming a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. It's set to move west-northwest and strengthen into a depression.
Due to this, a heavy rain warning is in effect for two days in Delta and southern districts. Heavy showers are expected in areas like Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi.
Today, Chennai and its suburbs will have partly cloudy skies. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is possible in some areas. Max temp around 31-32°C, min temp 25-26°C.
The Chennai Meteorological Centre has forecast rain for the next 3 hours (until 10 AM) in 15 districts, including Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, and others.
