A sanitation worker died during sewer cleaning in Noida after he became entangled in wires inside a manhole. The Noida Authority has ordered criminal action against the contractor and initiated disciplinary proceedings against officials involved.

A sanitation worker died during sewer cleaning work in Noida after he became entangled in wires inside a manhole, prompting the Noida Authority to order criminal action against the contractor and initiate disciplinary proceedings against officials.

How the Incident Unfolded

According to the Noida Authority, the incident occurred on Tuesday (July 14) at the T-point near Sector-93B and Gejha Village under the jurisdiction of Water Division III, where a deep sewer line was being cleaned. The deceased, identified as Shiva, was engaged in clearing a blockage inside a sewer manhole while wearing safety equipment, including a safety belt, oxygen mask and other protective gear.

The Authority said that when field staff attempted to pull him out after some time, he became entangled in wires inside the manhole. A rescue operation was immediately launched with the help of the local police and fire service, following which he was taken to a hospital. Doctors declared him dead during treatment.

Noida Authority Takes Action

The sewer cleaning work was being carried out by the Authority's appointed contractor, Shivji Constructions Co. Taking immediate cognisance of the incident, the Noida Authority said it has initiated the process of registering a criminal case against the contractor and issuing a notice for its blacklisting. The Authority has also decided to terminate the services of the concerned contractual Junior Engineer, Rakesh Kumar, record an adverse entry against the concerned Manager, and issue a show-cause notice to the Senior Manager. Furthermore, the Authority will ensure that all possible assistance, in accordance with the rules, is immediately provided to the family of the deceased.

Medical Confirmation

Emergency Medical Officer at the district hospital, Dr Sanchit Sharma, said, "The body of a person named Shiva, a resident of Sector 44, was brought to us from Gejha, Sector 93, at 8:55 PM. We were informed that Shiva had drowned in a sewer line. Upon receiving this information, the emergency medical officer examined him and declared him dead."