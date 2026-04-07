Microsoft India employee and content creator Saniya Ahuja shared a viral video detailing her monthly expenses of nearly ₹1.3 lakh. Her spending breakdown included ₹70,000 in investments, ₹22,000 for rent, and significant amounts on shopping and transport. Ahuja advocates for logging expenses to track and manage finances effectively.

A Microsoft India employee shared on Instagram how she spent ₹1.3 lakh in March. Saniya Ahuja characterises herself as a "full-time Microsoft employee" and a "budding content creator." As a content developer, she discusses fashion, fitness, and her life as a corporate employee.

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In a recent video, Hyderabad-based Saniya Ahuja shared how she spent almost ₹1.3 lakh in March. "Just a disclaimer, I overspent this month," she said. Saniya invested a significant portion of her salary (₹70,000) in SIPs and funds. Her monthly rent cost her ₹22,000. This amount also included maintenance and electricity.

Saniya disclosed her highest non-essential expense: "I spent ₹16,749 on shopping," she remarked, smiling. In March, she spent an additional ₹10,913 on transportation, which she attributed to increasing aircraft ticket costs. Dining in and out cost her about ₹10,000.

The Microsoft employee also spent more than ₹3,500 on health and ₹2,755 on food. In March, she spent ₹1,200 on subscriptions, bringing her total expenditure to ₹1,36,857.

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Saniya ended her reel by saying that logging her expenses is the best thing she has done, because it tells her where her money is going. “It helps me track what went where and what I can cut down for the next month. Like, I know I overspent this month so I already have it in my mind to balance it out,” she explained.

Social Media Reactions

The video by a Microsoft employee went viral, with users reacting to her spending habits.

One user wrote, “Informative.”

Another user said, “Glad that I reached your page mam, ma'am. Well, it's always a dream for a final-year CS Major from a tier-3 college to reach the position you are already in. I would appreciate it if you could share some insights from your company. It would hardly take you 15-20 seconds to review my candidature."