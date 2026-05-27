An Indian Army Engineer Task Force returned to India after completing a six-month humanitarian mission, Operation Sagar Bandhu, in Sri Lanka. The team helped restore critical infrastructure, including building seven bridges, after Cyclone Ditwah.

An Indian Army Engineer Task Force (ETF) returned to India on Sunday after successfully completing Operation Sagar Bandhu, a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) mission in Sri Lanka following the devastation wrought by Cyclone Ditwah.

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Mission Details and Achievements

The 48-member team, drawn from the Strike One Sappers of the Indian Army's Northern Command, was inducted into Sri Lanka on December 2, 2025, in the immediate aftermath of the cyclone that caused widespread destruction across the island nation. The mission lasted nearly six months, during which the ETF worked in close coordination with Sri Lanka Army Engineers and local authorities to restore critical infrastructure in the worst-affected areas.

The task force's primary mandate, as conveyed by Sri Lankan authorities upon their arrival, was the restoration of vital lines of communication. The team constructed seven Bailey bridges at strategically important locations, including Kilinochchi, Kandy, Badulla and Chilaw. In addition to bridge construction, the ETF conducted reconnaissance of over 40 damaged bridge sites and carried out restoration of roads and approach routes to improve accessibility for local communities.

A Swift and Successful Operation

Speaking to ANI, Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Anuj Singh, said the ETF was inducted on a war footing and moved swiftly to address the most pressing needs on the ground. "One important aspect that we took into consideration was to deliver the strategically important lines of communication at the earliest because the local population was severely affected," Lt Col Singh told ANI.

"We carried out the work in a compressed timeline with the help of new generation equipment and resources that we brought along in C-17 Globemaster aircraft, and with the assistance of the Sri Lanka Army engineers and Sri Lankan authorities, the Engineer Task Force successfully completed all assigned tasks," he said.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The operation has been widely viewed as a strong demonstration of India's Neighbourhood First policy and the broader principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the world is one family, underscoring New Delhi's commitment to standing by its neighbours in times of crisis.

Operation Sagar Bandhu also reflects the deepening military-to-military cooperation between India and Sri Lanka, with both nations' engineering corps working shoulder to shoulder over the course of the mission.

The successful completion of the operation has been acknowledged by the Sri Lankan government and armed forces as a significant contribution to the country's post-cyclone recovery efforts.