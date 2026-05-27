NFPRC organised a workshop for 80 MPs and legislators on the Viksit Bharat@2047 vision. Discussions focused on good governance, health via Ayushman Bharat, education through NEP 2020, and strategic digital communication for public engagement.

Nation First Policy Research and Change Foundation (NFPRC) on Tuesday organised a special workshop for Members of Parliament and legislators at the India Habitat Centre, focusing on health, education, digital communication and good governance in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

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Around 80 elected representatives from the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and various state assemblies participated in the workshop, a release said. It said participants discussed issues related to good governance, policy implementation, institutional coordination and result-oriented work culture.

Transformative Initiatives for Viksit Bharat

NFPRC Foundation president Tarun Chugh, in his welcome address, said transformative initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, the National Education Policy 2020, and digital communication were emerging as strong pillars of a developed India. The BJP leader stressed the need for strengthening citizen-centric governance and technology-driven communication system and , effective implementation of policies to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat@2047.

Strengthening India's Healthcare System

Lok Sabha MP CN Manjunath, speaking on 'Ayushman Bharat: The New Foundation of India's Healthcare System,' said the PM-JAY scheme and Health and Wellness Centres had significantly strengthened the country's healthcare infrastructure. He said access to quality healthcare in rural areas was a key step towards building a developed India.

Discussions were also held on digital health systems, claim processes, rural healthcare accessibility and modernisation of healthcare infrastructure.

Education Revolution through NEP 2020

Senior Director at Central Square Foundation Saurabh Chopra described the National Education Policy 2020 as the foundation of India's education revolution, highlighting mother tongue-based learning, skill development and digital education as important tools for preparing youth for the future.

Strategic Digital Communication

Lok Sabha MP Sambit Patra, while speaking on strategic digital communication, said social media and digital platforms had become the most effective means of engagement between public representatives and citizens. He elaborated on media engagement, social media management and communication strategies during crises.

Commitment to Future Dialogues

Concluding the programme, NFPRC Foundation's board member Abhinav Prakash said the organisation would continue to organise research-driven policy dialogues and capacity-building programmes for public representatives. (ANI)