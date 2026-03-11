CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the reported nationwide shortage and price hike of LPG cylinders, which he attributes to the ongoing conflict in West Asia causing supply disruptions.

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P Sandosh Kumar on Wednesday submitted a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the reported shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders across the country amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Giving the notice, the MP flagged the longer waiting period and price hike for LPG cylinders, saying that the shortage had created "immense hardship" for the citizens. He said that the Upper House of the Parliament should be informed about the "actual status of LPG reserves, the steps taken to ensure uninterrupted supply, and the contingency measures being adopted to protect consumers from shortages and price shocks."

'Immense Hardship for Citizens'

He wrote, "I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States seeking suspension of the listed business of the House to discuss the acute shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) being reported from several parts of the country in the wake of the escalating conflict in West Asia."

"The ongoing conflict has severely disrupted global energy supply chains, leading to delays in shipments, rising prices, and uncertainty in procurement. As a consequence, several states are now experiencing irregular supply of domestic LPG cylinders, long waiting periods for refills, and sudden price increases. For millions of households across the country, especially poor and middle-class families, LPG is the primary source of cooking fuel. The present shortage is creating immense hardship for ordinary citizens. Small restaurants, street vendors, and small-scale food businesses are also facing serious difficulties due to the lack of LPG availability," the notice read.

Government Invokes Essential Commodities Act

The shortage has emerged amid global energy supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. In response, the Union government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act to prioritise domestic LPG supply, reserving higher allocations for households, hospitals, and essential services while restricting commercial distribution in several regions. The government has mandated a new 25-day inter-booking period for domestic LPG refills. (ANI)