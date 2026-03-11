A YouTube channel named Trustified uploaded a video, claiming that several Everest spice products had failed laboratory quality tests.

A viral video questioning the quality of popular spice brand Everest has ignited debate online, after claims surfaced that several of its products allegedly failed independent laboratory tests. The controversy began when a YouTube channel named Trustified uploaded a video on March 1, 2026, detailing the results of laboratory analysis conducted on multiple Everest spice products. According to the video, the channel purchased several packets of spices from a D-Mart store before sending samples for independent testing to verify whether the products complied with food safety standards set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Explaining their process, the channel said it bought three boxes of each product and sent one packet from each set for testing. The spices examined included Everest Garam Masala, Everest Kitchen King Masala, Everest Kashmiri Lal Chilli Powder, and Everest Meat Masala.

The laboratory findings reportedly raised multiple concerns, including elevated pesticide levels and bacterial contamination in certain samples. The report suggested that some substances were present in quantities exceeding the safety limits recommended by FSSAI.

Because Everest spices are widely used across Indian households, the claims quickly captured public attention and sparked intense discussions on social media about food safety and quality checks in packaged spices.

According to the test results highlighted in the video, Everest Garam Masala allegedly contained two pesticides above the permitted limits - Acetamiprid and Azoxystrobin. The sample was also reported to contain higher-than-allowed levels of bacteria from the Enterobacteriaceae family.

The analysis of Everest Kitchen King Masala reportedly detected Enterobacteriaceae bacteria beyond the recommended limit as well. In addition, three pesticides — Thiamethoxam, Carbendazim/Benomyl, and Carbendazim — were allegedly found in quantities exceeding the prescribed safety thresholds.

In contrast, the test of Everest Kashmiri Lal Chilli Powder reportedly did not detect pesticide levels beyond permissible limits. However, the sample still showed elevated levels of Enterobacteriaceae bacteria, raising concerns about possible contamination during processing or handling.

The fourth product examined, Everest Meat Masala, reportedly contained multiple pesticides above the safe limit, including Ethion, Tebuconazole, Azoxystrobin, and Fluopyram. The sample was also found to have increased bacterial levels.

As the video gained traction online, the issue soon spilled onto the social media platform X. One user asked the AI chatbot Grok about the Enterobacteriaceae family of bacteria and its potential health effects. The user noted that this bacterial group includes species such as E. coli and Salmonella, both commonly associated with food contamination.

Responding to the query, Grok explained that bacteria from the Enterobacteriaceae family can cause stomach infections. Consuming contaminated food may trigger symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach pain, and food poisoning.

Experts say that the presence of Enterobacteriaceae in spices often points to possible hygiene or processing lapses. It may indicate that raw ingredients were not thoroughly cleaned or that the spices were inadequately dried, creating conditions that allow bacterial contamination.

Health specialists also warn that prolonged exposure to foods containing high pesticide residues could potentially harm the body over time. Chemical residues that accumulate in the system may impact organs such as the liver and intestines, and could even affect the nervous system. Children, the elderly, and people with weaker immune systems are considered particularly vulnerable to such risks.