BRS Working President KT Rama Rao accused CM Revanth Reddy of having an 'authoritarian' and 'fascist' mindset, alleging Reddy's remarks about HYDRAA show he is inspired by Adolf Hitler's methods of force and intimidation.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over his remarks at a media summit in Bengaluru, alleging that the Chief Minister's comments have exposed his "authoritarian" and "fascist" mindset before the entire nation.

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'Hitler is Revanth Reddy's Inspiration'

Referring to Reddy's remarks linking Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) functioning to the actions of German dictator Adolf Hitler, KTR said the statement reveals the ideological foundation behind the Congress government's demolition-driven governance model. "Hitler is clearly Revanth Reddy's inspiration. HYDRAA reflects a style of governance that glorifies force, intimidation and demolitions. The people of Telangana have experienced these authoritarian tendencies firsthand, and now the Chief Minister has openly acknowledged the inspiration behind them," KTR remarked.

KTR alleged that the HYDRAA established by the Congress government functions like an "assassination agency" targeting the livelihoods and homes of ordinary citizens. "You celebrate dictators and take pride in demolishing the homes of poor and middle-class families. Telangana already knows your authoritarian nature. By publicly expressing admiration for Hitler-inspired methods, you have exposed your fascist thinking before the entire country," KTR said on Sunday.

BRS Guided by Democratic Values, Not Hitler

The BRS Working President asserted that, unlike the Congress government, the previous BRS administration was guided by democratic values and constitutional principles. "Our ideals are Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and Professor Jayashankar - not Hitler. During our ten years in government, we administered Telangana according to the spirit of the Constitution drafted by Dr. Ambedkar, the principles of non-violence advocated by Mahatma Gandhi, and the vision of Telangana's chief ideologue Professor Jayashankar," KTR stated.

KTR Questions Congress High Command

Taking a swipe at the Congress leadership, KTR questioned whether the Congress high command endorses a Chief Minister publicly identifying one of history's most brutal dictators as a source of inspiration. "Does the Congress leadership approve of such statements? Is publicly invoking Hitler as an inspiration acceptable in a democratic country? The people of Telangana deserve answers," he said.

'Telangana Will Reject Dictatorship'

KTR further alleged that the Congress government has become synonymous with coercion, demolitions and intimidation rather than governance and welfare. He warned that Telangana's people would reject any attempt to normalise authoritarian rule. "Telangana will reject dictatorship. Governments that target people's homes instead of solving people's problems will ultimately face the people's verdict. The Congress government must remember that democracy and constitutional governance, not authoritarianism, are the foundations of our Republic," KTR said.

The BRS leader reiterated that the party remains committed to safeguarding democratic values, constitutional principles and the rights of ordinary citizens against what he described as the Congress government's increasingly authoritarian governance model. (ANI)