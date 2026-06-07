BJP's Samik Bhattacharya criticised the INDIA bloc as a 'laughable issue,' highlighting internal conflicts like the TMC-Congress rivalry. The alliance faces dissent with DMK skipping a key meeting and CPI(M) raising concerns about Congress.

BJP Mocks Opposition Unity

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 7 (ANI): West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya on Sunday took a swipe at the opposition INDIA bloc over what he described as contradictions within the alliance, dismissing them as a "laughable issue" ahead of its scheduled meeting in New Delhi on June 8.

Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya questioned the cohesion of the opposition alliance and cited the political rivalry between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Congress in West Bengal as an example of the bloc's internal challenges. "This is a laughable issue. Have you ever heard until today that all the parties in the INDIA alliance are holding a joint press conference?... In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee openly fought elections against the Congress. Where is the INDIA alliance?" he said.

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The BJP leader also expressed confidence in his party's political position and claimed that the opposition lacked the strength to challenge the ruling party. "In the coming 20 years, removing the BJP from power won't just be difficult--it will be impossible. To strengthen democracy, we need a strong opposition. Unfortunately, in the world's largest democracy, like India, there is no capable opposition," he added.

TMC 'Killed' Congress Worker: BJP MP

BJP MP Saumitra Khan also lauched a sharp attack on TMC, claiming that Congress is allying with the party that "killed" its worker. BJP MP Saumitra Khan also criticised the Trinamool Congress, alleging that the Congress was aligning with a party responsible for the death of one of its workers. "TMC has no future. Congress is joining hands with the party that had killed its worker."

Alliance Stays United, Claims Congress

His remarks come as twenty-three political parties are set to attend the INDIA bloc meeting on June 8, which will take place at the Constitution Club in the national capital, as Congress leader Jairam Ramesh announced today.

Jairam Ramesh on Saturday asserted that the opposition alliance stays united despite some parties choosing to opt out of attendance due to their "respective reasons". Ramesh emphasised that despite not being in attendance, the parties have conveyed their opposition to the "policies and actions" of the Central government.

DMK Skips Meeting Over 'Betrayal'

The meeting is crucial for the opposition grouping not only due to the challenge posed by the growing political dominance of the BJP but also due to the differences within. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which has been a staunch pillar of the INDIA Bloc, has decided not to participate in the meeting over "betrayal" by Congress in Tamil Nadu, which decided to back the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after the elections. Congress contested the polls as part of the DMK-led alliance and won five seats. Congress's decision turned the relationship between the two parties sour. In the letter announcing their decision not to attend the meeting, DMK said it will continue, "as always, to raise its voice on issues affecting the welfare of the nation that may be brought forward by the other parties participating in the meeting".

TMC's Internal Challenges

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Sunday left for Delhi to take part in the INDIA bloc meeting. TMC leaders Dola Sen and Kalyan Banerjee were also present at the Kolkata airport.

This is the first meeting of the INDIA bloc after the Trinamool Congress lost the West Bengal assembly polls. After the BJP's sweeping victory in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress has also faced internal dissent following the rebellion of 58 MLAs supporting expelled leader Ritabrata Banerjee. Reports suggest up to 20 Lok Sabha MPs may also break away from the party.

In response, TMC has announced a leadership shuffle, with Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen appointed as Joint Secretaries at the national level and Chandrima Bhattacharya taking over state leadership responsibilities from the unwell Subrata Bakshi.

CPI(M) Raises Concerns but Attends

The CPI(M) has also conveyed its concern to Congress over the "systematic campaign" against its leadership during the Keralam assembly polls, but the party has decided that John Brittas, MP, will attend the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled to take place on Monday.

In the letter, Baby said he had been informed by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal about the INDIA bloc meeting and raised concerns over what he described as a "systematic campaign" by the Congress leadership in Keralam that alleged that the CPI(M) and the BJP had struck a deal. He stated that Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Kharge himself, had repeatedly alleged during the election campaign that senior CPI(M) leader and then Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had reached an understanding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While Jairam Ramesh maintains that the coalition remains "unified" in its ideological opposition to the Central government, the absence of DMK and the simmering internal disputes suggest a complex path forward. With the bloc navigating the intensifying friction between its own member parties, the coming meeting will likely prove to be pivotal in determining whether the "INDIA Janbandhan" can bridge its internal divides or if it faces further fragmentation in the face of ongoing political challenges. (ANI)