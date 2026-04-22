At this year's Boston Marathon, a runner named Ajay Haridasse collapsed just meters from the finish line. In a heartwarming display of sportsmanship, two other competitors, Robson Oliveira and Aaron Beggs, stopped to carry him across the line. This act of compassion, captured in a viral video, has earned widespread praise.

This year's Boston Marathon was defined by a heartwarming moment of compassion when a runner collapsed only meters before the finish line, only to be dragged across by two other competitors on a day that tests endurance at every turn. Ajay Haridasse stumbled many times during the last stretch of the Boston Marathon, one of the oldest and most prominent long-distance events in the world, according to a video taken by fans. He plainly struggled to keep upright as he collapsed, attempted to get back up, then stumbled once again.

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According to the Boston Herald, two runners—later identified as Robson Oliveira and Aaron Beggs—intervened as he seemed about to give up. As they approached the finish line, one stretched out first, then the other, and together they raised him up and carried him on their shoulders. The runners' prompt choice to assist a fellow competitor in the last stages of their own race has garnered plaudits in the video, which has received millions of views.

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Recalling how nearly he failed to finish standing, Haridasse told the Boston Herald, "After falling down the fourth time, I was getting ready to crawl." He continued by saying that he would not have been able to earn a qualifying time for the following race if the two runners hadn't stepped in.

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After the marathon, Haridasse looked up their details and reached out to thank them, acknowledging that they sacrificed their own timing to assist him. Speaking about Oliveira’s performance, he told Boston Herald, “If he didn’t help me, that would have been his fastest race ever.”

Both runners still met the qualifying mark for the next marathon, something Haridasse said he was grateful for.