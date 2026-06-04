MDMK's Durai Vaiko defended Tamil Nadu's law and order, stating it's better than many northern states. He addressed criticism of the new DMK government, the issue of party symbols, and the emergence of actor Vijay's TVK.

MDMK Defends Tamil Nadu's Law and Order

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) Principal Secretary Durai Vaiko, on Thursday, addressed concerns regarding the state's law and order situation, asserting that Tamil Nadu remains in a significantly better position than many northern states.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters at Coimbatore Airport, MDMK Principal Secretary Durai Vaiko responded to criticism regarding the state's law and order situation and allegations that the DMK was responsible for the continued occurrence of crime incidents. Durai Vaiko noted that the new government had assumed office only three weeks ago and said the Chief Minister's observation that many crimes were linked to drug abuse could not be termed incorrect, adding that such issues could not be resolved overnight. Durai Vaiko said, "his party has been part of the DMK-led alliance for the past 10 years and continues to remain in the alliance." On a question about law and order, he asserted that "Tamil Nadu was in a better position than many northern states."

On Actor Vijay's TVK and 'Small Parties' Remark

Reacting to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay referring to some parties as "small parties," Durai Vaiko said, "Vijay may have made the remarks because he considers the DMK to be the principal opposition and therefore chose to comment on other parties."

MDMK's Stance on Party Symbol and Membership

On his displeasure in MDMK cadres contesting elections on the DMK's Rising Sun symbol, Durai Vaiko said, "Every political party would naturally prefer to contest under its own symbol." Questioning whether the existing practice was democratic, he said, "he would continue to raise the issue and maintained that one political movement should not contest under another party's election symbol."

Durai Vaiko further stated that, legally, the MLA concerned was no longer a member of the MDMK. He also conveyed his birthday greetings to former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai.

On Political Change and Dynastic Politics

Commenting on the emergence of TVK, he said, "The party had brought about a political change that leaders such as G. K. Moopanar, Vaiko and Vijayakanth were unable to achieve."

Durai Vaiko added that "those choosing to leave their parties in search of political change were exercising their democratic right and that there was nothing wrong with such decisions." He further added that instead of focusing on literary and classical Tamil debates, priority should be given to improving basic infrastructure and stressed the need to reform the practice of dynastic politics.