An Indian restaurant in Dubai, Anna's by Jimmydixs, has launched a unique weekday offer where the discount on the bill is determined by the diner's companion. Customers receive varying discounts for dining with relatives, their wife, or their girlfriend, with the offer aiming to simplify the city's selective going-out culture.

A dinner plan at an Indian restaurant in Dubai has suddenly received a fun twist, as your bill is now determined not only by what you order, but also by who you arrive with. According to Khaleej Times, Anna's by Jimmydixs, located inside the Barcelo Hotel in Al Jadaf, has launched a weekday offer in which the cost varies depending on your company.

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Diners coming with relatives can get 50% discount, while those arriving with their wives get 55% off. When accompanied by a girlfriend, the discount jumps to 60%. According to the restaurant, diners who arrive with both their wife and girlfriend can avail 70 per cent off. The maximum discount, 75 per cent, is offered if someone turns up with their wife and more than two girlfriends.

The offer is available from Sunday to Thursday between 6pm and 1.30am, and also includes complimentary welcome drinks, light bites, music, and shisha, the report noted.

What Did The Founder Say?

Sucheta Sharma, founder and managing director of the Boho Group, which manages the restaurant, told Khaleej Times that the inspiration emerged from monitoring consumer behaviour in the city.

"Let's be honest: folks here are juggling jobs, family, and complicated personal lives. With everything being so uncertain lately, going out has become more selective," she explained.

"We thought, why not build something that makes it simpler to go out and enjoy an evening, whether with family or... other company? At the end of the day, it's the same as bringing your wife out to dinner and paying for your girlfriend's meal."

As stated in the Khaleej Times report, the sale has been widely publicised online, attracting notice for both its odd concept and the size of the savings on offer. Whether individuals come for the discount, curiosity, or simply to test the limits of the deal, one thing is certain: this is one table where who you bring may be more important than what you purchase.