A couple's emotional video about relocating from their Gurugram home to Bengaluru with their infant has gone viral on Instagram. Shubham, from the account @lifeworklullaby, shared the family's heartbreak over leaving their home after just seven months and the challenges of finding a new place in Bengaluru due to skyrocketing rents.

A couple’s emotional video about leaving their Gurugram home and shifting to Bengaluru has struck a chord with social media users. Shubham posted the video to his family's Instagram account, @lifeworklullaby, where he talked candidly about the challenges of relocating with his family and infant. Shubham considers how swiftly the family's life altered in the video.

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“Life is so strange, isn't it? We were just getting settled in Gurgaon when we found out we had to move to Bengaluru. When we shifted from Delhi to Gurgaon, we put so much love into this home, and just seven months later, we have to vacate it, it’s very heavy on the heart,” he said.

He went on to say that the house was more than just a place to stay; it was a location where the couple created a number of significant memories. "This was more than just a rented apartment; it was the beginning of our journey into content creation, where we learned how to live on our own, and where we learned how to manage our careers alongside Veda." He remarked, "We'll have to repeat that same bustle in Bangalore.

"And trust me, finding a home in Bangalore is another task; there are so many options, but the rent is sky rocketing," Shubham remarked, discussing the difficulties of moving to Bengaluru. He added, "It's just not possible to find a decent house on your budget. But we love the hustle!” He also shared that the couple used movers and packers for the first time.

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The video was shared with a caption that read, “Life ka sabse mushkil phase chal raha hai. Ghar se aur ghar walon se door rehna pehle aasan lagta tha, lekin shayad zindagi ka sabse difficult part wahi hota hai.”

How Did Netizens React?

The video caused viewers to experience a range of emotions. "This is so relatable, shifting cities feels exciting at first but leaving a home behind is always painful," a user said. "Gurgaon to Bengaluru with a baby is not easy at all, wishing you strength," said another.

"Home is never just four walls; it becomes a part of your journey," said a third.

"Bengaluru house hunting is truly a task, especially with rising rents," another user said.

"The caption hit hard, staying away from family is the most difficult part of adult life," someone said. "Best wishes for your new chapter in Bengaluru," another person remarked.