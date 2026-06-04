A video from Dharamshala has gone viral after showing a foreign tourist allegedly creating a disturbance at a busy vegetable market. The clip captures him tossing vegetables, drawing criticism and sparking debate across social media.

A viral video from Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, has sparked widespread debate on social media after showing a foreign tourist allegedly creating a disturbance in a busy local market. The incident has drawn attention not only because of the tourist's behavior but also because it has reignited conversations about how travelers should conduct themselves while visiting other countries.

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Foreign Tourist's Actions Caught on Camera

The video, which has been widely circulated online, shows an elderly foreign man standing near a fruit and vegetable stall. As a vendor goes about his work, the tourist can be seen repeatedly tossing tomatoes into the air and attempting to catch them. He later picks up another vegetable and continues the same activity.

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At one point, he appears to lose control of the vegetable, which falls onto the road. The footage also shows him gesturing toward someone off-camera. According to people sharing the clip online, the man was heard using inappropriate language during the incident, further upsetting bystanders.

Social Media Reacts Strongly

The video was shared on social media platform X, where users claimed that the tourist had also damaged property and misbehaved with a female police officer before reportedly being arrested. However, these claims have not been independently verified.

The incident quickly triggered strong reactions online. Many users criticized the tourist's behavior, arguing that visitors should respect local people and businesses. Others pointed out that similar incidents involving Indian tourists abroad often attract significant criticism, leading to discussions about double standards.

Debate Over Tourist Conduct

The viral clip has once again highlighted the importance of responsible tourism. While the full details of the incident remain unclear, the video has become a talking point across social media, with users debating whether tourists regardless of nationality, should be held to the same standards of behavior when visiting another place.