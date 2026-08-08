AIIMS, New Delhi, terminated a security guard, Dhananjay Singh, and filed a police complaint after he was accused of inappropriate behaviour towards a female patient. The institute also took punitive action against the private security firm responsible.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Saturday terminated a security guard and filed a police complaint following a report of inappropriate behaviour toward a female patient, according to a press release issued by the institution. The institute identified the guard as Dhananjay Singh and stated that it has also taken punitive action against the private security firm responsible for his employment.

Guard Terminated, Police Complaint Filed

"AIIMS New Delhi has taken strict action against security guard Mr Dhananjay Singh following a complaint of inappropriate behaviour with a woman patient. The guard has been terminated from service, a penalty has been levied on the security agency, and a police complaint has been lodged for further legal action," the press release stated.

Zero-Tolerance Policy Reaffirmed

Reaffirming its commitment to patient safety and dignity, the premier medical institution emphasised its strict stance against any form of harassment.

"AIIMS New Delhi reiterates its zero-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment and misbehaviour against women and remains committed to ensuring a safe and dignified environment for all patients and attendants," the statement added.

The institute has moved for further legal proceedings to ensure accountability in the matter.