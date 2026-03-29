A foreign tourist in Goa, Chlo, is amazed by Swiggy Instamart’s quick and affordable online grocery delivery. Her Instagram video shows fresh produce and pet food arriving in 20 minutes for just ₹439, sparking social media discussions on India’s fast grocery services.

A foreign woman visiting Goa has gone viral online after sharing her experience of ordering groceries through Swiggy Instamart, India’s popular quick-delivery platform. Identified as Chlo, she posted a video on Instagram showcasing a speedy grocery delivery that left her surprised in terms of both delivery time and cost. Her unboxing video highlights how the service efficiently brought fresh produce and pet food to her doorstep in just 20 minutes, a feat she found remarkable compared to her home country, the UK.

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Quick Delivery Experience

In the video, Chlo explained that she placed her order through Swiggy Instamart while in Goa. She said the delivery arrived in about 20 minutes, although she noted that deliveries in India often happen even faster. While unpacking the order, she showcased a variety of items including cilantro, garlic, English cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, a block of feta cheese, and three packets of branded dog food.

She was particularly impressed by the price of the dog food. In her words, the cost was shocking compared to the UK, where pet food tends to be much more expensive. The total for the three packets came to only £3.37 (approximately 439 INR), leaving her highly impressed with the affordability and efficiency of the service.

Social Media Reactions

Chlo’s video quickly caught the attention of social media users. Some of the reactions included:

One user commented: “It’s really costly go for local shop grab some and bargain.”

Second user commented: “Also you dnt need to tips.”

Her video sparked discussions about the convenience and efficiency of quick-delivery services in India, with many users highlighting the benefits of speed, cost, and convenience.

A Lesson in Convenience

Chlo also noted that the UK could learn from India’s quick-delivery ecosystem, emphasising how online platforms are changing the way people shop for groceries. The video not only impressed her but also showcased the growing trend of fast, affordable, and reliable online grocery deliveries in India’s metropolitan and tourist cities.