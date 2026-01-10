Ayodhya has banned non-vegetarian food in hotels, restaurants, and online deliveries within the Dham area. Food Commissioner Manik Chandra Singh confirmed penalties for violators. The move is aimed at preserving the holy city's cultural sanctity.

Ayodhya Bans Non-Vegetarian Food in Dham Area

Ayodhya Food Commissioner, Manik Chandra Singh, on Saturday announced a strict ban on non-vegetarian food in hotels and restaurants within Ayodhya Dham. The ban includes online deliveries, and authorities will penalise platforms violating the rule.

Speaking to ANI, Food Commissioner Ayodhya Manik Chandra Singh said, "... Non-vegetarian food has been banned from being served in hotels and restaurants in Ayodhya Dham."

Singh also announced to take action against hotels and delivery platforms flouting rules. "However, online delivery was still taking place through various platforms. We are ensuring that in these areas, meat will neither be served nor delivered through online platforms. We will also ensure that delivery platforms tied up with hotels strictly follow the rules, failing which strict action will be taken against them...," added Singh.

Speaking on the ban, Shubham Srivastava, a hotel General Manager, welcomed it as a measure to preserve the sanctity of the Ayodhya Dham. "Consumption of non-veg is prohibited in our holy scriptures; it is considered a sin in our religion. We, thus, are appreciative of this ban and aim to safeguard and maintain the holy spirit of Ayodhya Dham by not serving non-veg in our hotel," he told ANI.

The decision aims to align with Ayodhya's cultural and religious significance, respects local sentiments and pilgrim preferences.

Pilgrimage to Ayodhya Dham Flagged Off

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off a group of Ram devotees for Ayodhya Dham, describing the pilgrimage as a strong message of Sanatan faith, cultural unity, and spiritual consciousness.

A group of around 35-40 devotees was sent off by the Chief Minister at the Chief Minister's Jan Seva Sadan on Raj Niwas Marg. The journey from Delhi to Ayodhya has been organised by the Valmiki Chaudhary Sarpanch Committee, enabling devotees to seek Lord Ram's darshan at the newly constructed grand temple.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Gupta said the pilgrimage is imbued with devotion, faith and Sanatan values, and further strengthens India's rich cultural consciousness and spiritual traditions. She said the devotees were fortunate to receive the opportunity to seek Lord Ram's darshan in the very first month of the New Year.

The Chief Minister noted that visiting the grand Ram Temple, offering prayers at the feet of Lord Ram and walking through the streets, lanes and temples of the holy city of Ayodhya is a divine and transcendent experience in itself. She said such journeys help deepen spiritual connection and reinforce cultural roots.

Referring to the construction of the Ram Temple, Gupta said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the grand temple in Ayodhya stands as a historic achievement. She described it as more than a religious structure, calling it a symbol of the dignity of faith, the honour of tradition and the reawakening of India's national consciousness rooted in Sanatan values. (ANI)