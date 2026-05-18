V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority held the 'Port Safety Workshop 2026' to strengthen safety. The event featured sessions on various safety aspects, expert addresses, demonstrations, and a renewed commitment to secure and resilient port operations.

The V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority on Friday organised the "Port Safety Workshop 2026" on the theme 'Strengthening Safety Across Port Operations', reaffirming its commitment towards safer, secure and resilient port operations.

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Workshop Highlights and Key Focus Areas

According to the Port, the workshop featured the release of safety booklets and a series of technical and interactive sessions focusing on Operational & Dock Safety, Mental & Physical Wellbeing, Industrial Behavioural Safety, Women's Safety, Electrical Safety & Accident Prevention, along- with demonstrations on fire safety and emergency response by industry experts.

Leadership's Vision for a Safer Port

In his address, Susanta Kumar Purohit, IRSEE, Chairperson, highlighted the Port's continued commitment towards operational excellence, sustainable growth and strengthening safety systems across all areas of port operations.

Rajesh Soundararajan, IAS, Deputy Chairperson, outlined the strategic vision and roadmap for enhancing operational preparedness, safety governance and resilience within the port ecosystem.

Expert Perspectives on Safety Excellence

Sharing his insights during the workshop, Subrat Tripathy, Advisor, Strategic Management, Adani Group, emphasised the importance of integrated safety practices, industry collaboration and proactive risk management in strengthening operational excellence across ports.

P. Raveendran, Principal Advisor, VOC Port, emphasised that safety is a continuous process and must always be adhered to without compromise to ensure a secure, efficient, and incident-free working environment across port operations.

Debi Prasad Dash, Principal Advisor, VOC Port, emphasised that adequate briefing on the work, safety requirements, use of personal protective equipment, and adherence to standard operating procedures are essential to ensure safe and efficient execution of works while fostering a culture of vigilance, accountability, and zero tolerance towards unsafe practices.

Spotlight on Women's Safety

As part of the Women's Safety segment, a mime was performed highlighting the importance of empathy, inclusion, dignity and collective responsibility in creating safer and more supportive workplaces for women.

Reinforcing a Culture of Vigilance

The sessions highlighted the importance of strengthening operational safety standards, enhancing preparedness mechanisms, promoting workplace wellbeing, adopting behavioural safety practices and ensuring compliance with safety measures across port operations.

The workshop also featured prize distribution for various competitions and activities conducted as part of the event, including Debate, Quiz, Rangoli and training sessions, encouraging greater safety awareness and participation among stakeholders.

The workshop concluded with a renewed commitment to strengthening safety culture, enhancing operational preparedness, and promoting sustainable and resilient port operations through collective responsibility and continuous safety awareness. (ANI)