Arunachal Governor Lt Gen. KT Parnaik met CDS Gen Anil Chauhan to discuss border security in the state. He also felicitated Minati Dakuya, a staff member, for her timely action in preventing a major fire at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar.

Governor Parnaik Discusses State Security with CDS Chauhan

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen. KT Parnaik (Retd) called on the Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, in New Delhi on Monday. They discussed national security issues with a special focus on Arunachal Pradesh, including border security, the Vibrant Village Programme, and the implementation of goodwill projects in frontier areas.

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Drawing from his recent visits to remote border areas of Arunachal Pradesh, the governor shared his observations on the prevailing security situation and the level of preparedness along the international border. He also expressed concern over the challenges posed by porous stretches along the eastern border and emphasised the importance of strengthening border management and infrastructure.

The governor appreciated the role of the armed forces in Arunachal Pradesh for maintaining close coordination with the state government. He said that the strong civil-military partnership has significantly contributed to the development of frontier villages, ensuring that security and progress move forward together.

The Governor also commended the 3rd Corps and 4th Corps for their continued efforts in strengthening civil-military relations through regular interactions, community outreach programmes, and goodwill initiatives aimed at supporting the people living in remote border areas.

Staff Member Honoured for Averting Major Tragedy

Earlier, on Saturday, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen. KT Parnaik (Retd.), presented the 'Governor's Citation' along with a cash award to Minati Dakuya, a staff member of Lok Bhavan, at Lok Bhavan. She received the citation and a cash award of Rs 20,000 in recognition of her timely action, which had helped avert a major tragedy in the Lok Bhavan Complex.

Commending Minati Dakuya, the Governor said that her exemplary conduct reflected a strong sense of civic responsibility, dedication to duty, and deep concern for the safety of others. He said her action was an inspiration for all officials and staff of Lok Bhavan.

The Governor also advised the officials and staff of the Governor's Secretariat to always remain sensitive and responsive towards people in need. He emphasised that in times of emergency, every individual must act with responsibility, courage, and humanity instead of remaining a silent spectator. He said that timely action, even by a single person, could save lives and prevent major tragedies.

Referring to the exemplary conduct of Minati Dakuya, the Governor said that her presence of mind and swift response should inspire everyone to stay alert, extend help to others, and uphold the spirit of public service and compassion.

Details of the Incident

It was mentioned that on 8th May 2026 at around 7:30 PM, Minati Dakuya had noticed an electrical fire breaking out from a nearby electric pole in Sector B. Sensing the seriousness of the situation and the risk of the fire spreading to nearby residential quarters, she acted swiftly and responsibly. She immediately alerted the Electricity Department and continuously followed up to ensure that the power supply was disconnected without delay. Her prompt action had prevented what could have become a major fire accident. (ANI)