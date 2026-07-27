Viral footage from Ranikhet shows three leopards roaming inside a residential property at night. The clip has sparked safety concerns over rising human-wildlife conflict in Uttarakhand's hill towns.

A viral video from Ranikhet in Uttarakhand has captured the terrifying moment three leopards were seen strolling together inside a residential property at night, sparking fresh concerns over wildlife entering mountain settlements.

The footage, which has been widely shared on social media, shows the big cats moving through what appears to be a home or courtyard in the hill town. While some reports suggest the trio may be a mother with her cubs, others indicate three adult leopards roaming together.

The clip highlights growing safety concerns as wildlife sightings in residential areas become increasingly common in Uttarakhand's hill towns.

Leopards Roaming Residential Streets

Residents of Ranikhet have reported frequent sightings of big cats moving through residential streets, market peripheries, and courtyards after dark. The latest incident has intensified fears about the risks people face when stepping outside, particularly at night.

Wildlife experts say the increasing frequency of such encounters is linked to habitat loss and encroachment into forest areas. As human settlements expand deeper into wildlife corridors, animals are forced to venture closer to human habitations in search of food and shelter.

Human-Wildlife Conflict on the Rise

Uttarakhand has seen a steady rise in human-wildlife conflict incidents in recent years. Leopards, in particular, have been known to enter villages and towns, preying on stray dogs and livestock, which brings them into close contact with humans.

While leopard attacks on humans are relatively rare, they do occur, especially when the animals feel threatened or cornered. The presence of three leopards together inside a residential property is highly unusual and has raised alarm among locals.

Local authorities have urged residents to exercise caution, avoid stepping out after dark, and report any sightings to the forest department immediately. Wildlife officials have also been deployed to monitor the situation and track the movement of the leopards.

Social Media Reactions

The viral footage has drawn a flood of reactions online, with many expressing shock at the animals' boldness. One user wrote, "This is terrifying. Imagine stepping out of your room and seeing three leopards in your courtyard."

Another commented, "Ranikhet has always had wildlife, but this is getting out of hand. Authorities need to do something before someone gets hurt."

A third user added, "The leopards are coming closer because their forests are disappearing. We need to address the root cause."

What Authorities Are Saying

The Uttarakhand Forest Department has acknowledged the growing concern and assured residents that measures are being taken to address the issue. Officials have deployed teams to track the leopards and are exploring ways to prevent such incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, conservationists are calling for a balanced approach that protects both human lives and wildlife. They emphasize the importance of preserving natural habitats and creating buffer zones to reduce human-wildlife interactions.