Advocate AP Singh, counsel for accused in the NEET-UG leak case, claims his clients are innocent and there is 'absolutely no evidence' against them. He also criticized the haste of fast-track courts, comparing it to the Nirbhaya case.

Lawyer Claims Innocence, Cites 'No Evidence'

Advocate AP Singh, counsel who is appearing for accused Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal in the NEET-UG paper leak case, on Monday claimed that there was "absolutely no evidence" against his clients and said there was no recovery, money trail, call details, photographs or videography linking them to the case.

Speaking to ANI about the case, Singh said, "Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal are completely innocent... the next hearing is scheduled for August 3... We are at the initial stage - much like the beginning of the fast-track court proceedings in the Nirbhaya case. We have witnessed the consequences of the haste involved in that instance."

"Our position is unequivocal: there is no recovery and no evidence. We participated in the police custody remand proceedings. There is no money trail, no call details, no photographs, and no videography. There is absolutely no evidence of any kind against them," he said.

Singh further alleged that the authorities had evidence against other accused persons involved in the alleged leakage and transportation of the paper, claiming that his clients were picked up after the CBI took over the probe. "The NTA suspended 47 people... later, others involved in leaking and transporting the paper were arrested; the authorities have all the evidence and details regarding them. They are the true culprits... as soon as the CBI took over the investigation, they simply picked up the three and locked them up," he said.

Criticism of Fast-Track Courts

Criticising the setting up of new fast-track courts, Singh said that laws enacted amid public pressure often involve haste, which, according to him, can compromise the dignity of the judicial process. "New fast-track courts have just been established in accordance with the new system, process, and laws implemented by the Government of India. Although this legislation was enacted hastily under pressure, it is a fact that whenever a law is created in the wake of protests, public pressure, sit-ins at Jantar Mantar, or parliamentary uproar, haste is inevitable. Such haste often compromises the dignity of the judicial process," he said.

He added, "The principles of 'access to justice for all' and 'bail is the rule, jail is the exception' are overlooked. If one meets all the conditions for bail, it should be granted."

CBI's Allegations and Court Proceedings

Earlier, Rouse Avenue Special Fast Track Court on Monday directed the concerned Director of Prosecution to depute one Prosecutor to represent the State (CBI) in the NEET UG Paper leak case.

Special Judge Anu Grover Baliga adjourned the hearing on the bail plea of Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal after noting that no one appeared for the CBI. The hearing will take place on August 3.

Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal are among 13 accused arrested by the CBI for the alleged offence of leak of the NEET UG Paper before the scheduled exam date. All the accused persons are in judicial custody till August 6.

Details of the Alleged Leak Chain

An FIR was registered on May 12, 2026, on the Complaint filed by a government official under sections of BNS, the Prevention of Corruption Act, and offences of using unfair means in exams, etc.

It is alleged by the CBI that Mangilal Biwal contacted Shubham Khairnar to obtain the NEET question paper for his son Vikas Biwal. Question papers have been recovered from the mobile phone of Mangilal Biwal.

The agency said that Mangilal received the leaked NEET UG Paper from Yash Yadav for a deal of Rs. 10 lakh. During interrogation, Mangilal's son Vikas Biwal said that he came in contact with Yash Yadav during the coaching in Sikar, Rajasthan.

It is alleged that Mangilal Biwal contacted Shubham Khairnar for a question paper for his son Vikas Biwal. Thereafter, a larger chain was created with other accused persons. It is also alleged that Shubham first leaked the paper to Yash, then Yash to Mangilal, to Vikas, to Dinesh Biwal.

It is also alleged that Mangi Lal further sold the leaked paper to various candidates for Rs. 12 lakh.

The court had permitted Accused Yash Yadav to appear in the NEET UG Exam scheduled on June 21 and to attend his sister's wedding on June 22 in judicial custody. (ANI)