Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma launched 249 development projects worth Rs 993.41 crore in Bharatpur. He vowed to connect villages with roads, provide electricity to farmers, and create local employment to empower rural communities.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 249 development projects worth Rs 993.41 crore during a public function in Bayana, Bharatpur district. The projects span across the districts of Bharatpur, Deeg, Dholpur, Karauli, and Sawai Madhopur, aimed at boosting regional infrastructure and development.

CM Highlights Regional Connection and Significance

Addressing a massive public gathering, CM Bhajanlal Sharma expressed his deep connection with the region. "Bayana has a deep connection with me. Whenever I come among you, I get energy, and with this same energy, I work for the entire state. Bayana has always been a stronghold of the BJP," he said.

Highlighting the cultural and tourism significance of the area, the Chief Minister noted that the region is rich in tourism and religious heritage. "Keeping our tourist and religious places clean is the responsibility of all of us, and the government is working extensively towards it," he added. Proudly mentioning the local contribution to Ayodhya's monumental temple, Sharma said, "You all know that stones from Bansi Paharpur have been used in the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya."

Government's Development Roadmap

Outlining his government's development roadmap, the Chief Minister stated that work to connect every village with main roads is proceeding rapidly, reiterating the government's resolve to supply electricity to every farmer's field and every poor household. Expressing gratitude to the public, he thanked the "god-like public" of Rajasthan from the bottom of his heart.

Targeting the previous opposition regime, Sharma remarked, "During the time of the Congress, elections used to happen every three months, but we had promised 'One Nation, One Election'."

Emphasis on Employment and Rural Empowerment

Emphasising employment generation and rural empowerment, the Chief Minister asserted that his government is continuously working for farmers. "The son of a farmer and a poor person should get work in the region itself. If they get employment in their village, sub-division, and district, they will not have to go elsewhere," he said.

Highlighting key achievements in the energy and sports sectors, Sharma announced, "We are number one in the country in the PM Kusum Yojana, and we will build sports grounds in every village and a stadium at every sub-division level."

Campaign Against Drug Menace

On Sunday, Sharma described the fight against drugs as a battle to protect the future generations of Punjab and called for a mass movement to eradicate the drug menace from the state.

Addressing a gathering in Jaipur, Sharma said the BJP had taken the campaign to the streets and was reaching villages and households through its yatra with the message that drugs must be eradicated from Punjab."This is a movement to save the future generations of Punjab. The BJP has now taken to the streets and, through this yatra, is reaching villages and households with the message that drugs must be eradicated from Punjab," Sharma said. (ANI)