Following a car collision in Uttarakhand's Sitarganj, a driver attempted to flee the scene, leading a man from the other vehicle to cling to his moving car's bonnet. The man was carried for nearly two kilometres before police intervened after receiving emergency calls.

A road accident in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district turned into a dramatic chase when a man ended up clinging to the bonnet of a moving car for nearly two kilometres. The incident happened in Sitarganj and was caught on CCTV. Drivers and walkers were said to be shocked. The incident took place near the State Bank of India branch in Sitarganj, where two cars collided. Instead of stopping after the crash, the driver of one of the vehicles reportedly tried to leave the spot.

Someone from the other car climbed on top of the car's hood to try to stop him. But the driver allegedly kept going even after seeing the man on the hood. The man on top of the car kept yelling, "Roko, roko... ruk" (Stop, stop, stop it). After that, the man held on to the hood of the car for almost two kilometres. Surveillance cameras in the area caught the strange incident. They showed the car driving along the road while the man stayed on the hood.

People on the road were also scared by what happened. People who were outside and saw what was going on called the police at the emergency number 112. After getting the call, police arrived and took the car into custody. They also took the driver into custody to question them.

No case has been registered so far as neither party has submitted a formal complaint, police said. Speaking over the phone, Sitarganj Circle Officer DR Verma confirmed that the incident took place near the SBI branch. He said police had reached the location after receiving information through the 112 emergency service.

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“No complaint has been given by either party so far, because of which no case has been registered. Appropriate action will be taken as soon as a complaint is received,” Verma said.

The circumstances of the first crash and what happened afterward are being looked into by the police. The CCTV footage is likely to help figure out what happened and in what order. So far, the incident has not led to an official case, but police said that if either side filed a report, the right steps would be taken.