A viral video shows bhajan singer Kaviraj Jignesh being showered with cash notes during a traditional Dayro performance in Gujarat. Attendees brought sacks full of money to offer on stage during the devotional gathering. Organizers have stated that the collected funds will be used for donations and religious activities.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a bhajan singer performing at a devotional gathering in Gujarat's Junagadh district being showered with cash notes. During Kaviraj Jignesh's Dayro, a traditional Gujarati folk performance, fans threw cash notes at him in what many on the internet called a "rain of money."

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Some even brought cash-filled sacks and bags to present on stage. Videos from the show are currently making the rounds on social media, sparking discussion and fascinating responses. As he proceeded to sing on stage, viewers could be seen applauding and dancing to the music in widely shared images from the show.

However, what particularly caught attention was the unusual sight of devotees and attendees showering money on the stage. At first, people were spotted standing near the stage and hurling bundles and individual banknotes. However, the volume of offerings seemed to increase significantly as the event gained traction.

Several attendees were later seen approaching the stage carrying bags and sacks filled with cash, pouring and tossing notes into the air while others continued flinging money.

The visuals showed heaps of currency collecting on stage as volunteers and organisers attempted to manage the growing pile while the devotional singing continued uninterrupted.

Adding to the spectacle, Jayaraj Ahir, son of noted folk artist Mayabhai Ahir, was also present at the event and joined those showering money during the performance.

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The money provided during the program, according to the organisers, will be utilised for contributions, religious objectives, and service-related activities associated with spiritual events rather than for personal gain. They said that the proceeds from the event will support future religious initiatives as well as communal welfare.

The Prayagraj Group in Khambhaliya performed folk music and devotional bhajans as part of a religious program connected to a Bhagavad Gyan Yagya. Kaviraj Jignesh, who is well-known for his folk-based devotional performances, performed bhajans centred around Lord Krishna, friendship, and spirituality, creating a celebratory and devotional atmosphere. Known for his folk-inspired devotional performances, Kaviraj Jignesh created a joyous and religious environment by performing bhajans based around Lord Krishna, friendship, and spirituality.