The IAF's Nashik depot has indigenously overhauled the Indian Navy's MiG-29K ejection seat, a task previously done in Russia. The feat is a significant step towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing and maintenance capability for India.

IAF Achieves Self-Reliance Milestone with MiG-29K Seat Overhaul

The Base Repair Depot Nashik of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has achieved a major milestone in self-reliance by successfully carrying out the indigenous overhaul of the Indian Navy's MiG-29K ejection seat, a task earlier undertaken in Russia, IAF said. The overhauled ejection seat was formally handed over to the Indian Navy in the presence of Air Marshal Yalla Umesh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Maintenance Command.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the Maintenance Command of the IAF, the development marks a significant step towards Atmanirbharta in defence manufacturing and maintenance capability.

Foundation Laid for Strategic Defence Projects in Andhra Pradesh

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandra Babu Naidu laid the foundation stones and presided over the groundbreaking ceremonies for a range of strategic aerospace and defence projects at Puttaparthi in the Sri Satya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday. The foundation stones were laid for the Core Integration and Flight Testing Centre at Puttaparthi to fast-track the development of Fifth-Generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and other future indigenous platforms, and the Naval Systems Manufacturing Facility at T Sirasapalli village in Anakapalli district to cater to the requirements of advanced underwater weapon and naval combat systems, according to the Ministry of Defence. (ANI)